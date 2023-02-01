China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) marked $8.65 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $8.09. While China Automotive Systems Inc. has overperformed by 6.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAAS rose by 225.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.18 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 109.01% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2011, Brean Murray Downgraded China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on August 10, 2011, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CAAS. Oppenheimer also rated CAAS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 14, 2011. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 18, 2011, but set its price target from $24 to $15. Rodman & Renshaw resumed its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CAAS, as published in its report on January 31, 2011. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from August 10, 2010 suggests a price prediction of $23 for CAAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of China Automotive Systems Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 214.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CAAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 15.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing decline from the present price of $8.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze China Automotive Systems Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CAAS has decreased by -9.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 360,094 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.09 million, following the sale of -36,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CAAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 14,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 155,400.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its CAAS holdings by -0.19% and now holds 58368.0 CAAS shares valued at $0.34 million with the lessened 111.0 shares during the period. CAAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.10% at present.