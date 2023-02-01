Currently, Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s (BWV) stock is trading at $1.19, marking a fall of -3.25% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -98.69% below its 52-week high of $90.90 and 30.77% above its 52-week low of $0.91. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.95% below the high and +10.58% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BWV’s SMA-200 is $2.3858.

BWV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.69, resulting in an 0.65 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 32.54% of shares. A total of 20 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 24.70% of its stock and 36.62% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC holding total of 0.86 million shares that make 6.24% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.02 million.

The securities firm Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.55 million shares of BWV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.66 million.

An overview of Blue Water Vaccines Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) traded 213,899 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2463 and price change of +0.10. With the moving average of $1.1968 and a price change of +0.08, about 326,082 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BWV’s 100-day average volume is 470,751 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4111 and a price change of -1.58.