The share price of Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) rose to $4.01 per share on Monday from $3.70. While Daktronics Inc. has overperformed by 8.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAKT fell by -16.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.94 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2018, Sidoti started tracking Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Sidoti on June 01, 2016, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DAKT. Needham also Upgraded DAKT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 23, 2015. Griffin Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 20, 2013, but set its price target from $14 to $16. Dougherty & Company February 20, 2013d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DAKT, as published in its report on February 20, 2013. Dougherty & Company’s report from August 23, 2012 suggests a price prediction of $12.50 for DAKT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Griffin Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Daktronics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DAKT is recording an average volume of 366.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a gain of 19.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Daktronics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s position in DAKT has increased by 52.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,663,513 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.51 million, following the purchase of 915,415 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in DAKT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -28,163 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,486,046.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -115,767 position in DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.72%, now holding 1.36 million shares worth $3.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kovack Advisors, Inc. increased its DAKT holdings by 16.58% and now holds 1.23 million DAKT shares valued at $3.47 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. DAKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.90% at present.