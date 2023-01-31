As of Monday, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SPCE) stock closed at $5.38, down from $5.71 the previous day. While Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -5.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPCE fell by -32.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.25 to $3.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.25% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for SPCE. Wolfe Research also rated SPCE shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 11, 2022. Truist August 05, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SPCE, as published in its report on August 05, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from June 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4 for SPCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -69.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPCE is recording 7.42M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.64%, with a gain of 1.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing decline from the present price of $5.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SPCE has increased by 3.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,177,589 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.26 million, following the purchase of 535,810 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SPCE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,102,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,012,644.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,340,554 position in SPCE. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.88%, now holding 3.95 million shares worth $13.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its SPCE holdings by -23.45% and now holds 3.24 million SPCE shares valued at $11.28 million with the lessened -0.99 million shares during the period. SPCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.00% at present.