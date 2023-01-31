As of Monday, Compass Inc.’s (NYSE:COMP) stock closed at $3.77, down from $3.99 the previous day. While Compass Inc. has underperformed by -5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COMP fell by -50.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.19 to $1.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.93% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, UBS started tracking Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for COMP. Compass Point also rated COMP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 21, 2022. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on June 15, 2022, but set its price target from $9 to $8. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for COMP, as published in its report on January 11, 2022. Compass Point’s report from August 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for COMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Inc. (COMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Compass Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and COMP is recording 3.23M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.80%, with a gain of 10.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.72, showing growth from the present price of $3.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COMP has increased by 19.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,641,433 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.7 million, following the purchase of 6,145,033 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in COMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,651,587 additional shares for a total stake of worth $34.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,949,841.

During the first quarter, Antipodes Partners Ltd. added a 1,839,098 position in COMP. Winslow Capital Management LLC sold an additional 8094.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.10%, now holding 7.74 million shares worth $18.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Senvest Management LLC increased its COMP holdings by 49.68% and now holds 7.49 million COMP shares valued at $17.44 million with the added 2.48 million shares during the period. COMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.10% at present.