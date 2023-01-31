The share price of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) fell to $8.03 per share on Monday from $8.72. While QuantumScape Corporation has underperformed by -7.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QS fell by -43.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.21 to $5.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.62% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 14, 2022, Goldman Downgraded QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) to Sell. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for QS. Truist also rated QS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on April 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. SMBC Nikko initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for QS, as published in its report on March 29, 2022. UBS’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for QS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

To gain a thorough understanding of QuantumScape Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 25.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QS is recording an average volume of 7.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.49%, with a loss of -2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.22, showing growth from the present price of $8.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze QuantumScape Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in QS has increased by 11.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,392,929 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.63 million, following the purchase of 2,176,750 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in QS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 432,970 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,445,485.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 319,546 position in QS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.41%, now holding 4.28 million shares worth $24.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its QS holdings by 73.16% and now holds 3.91 million QS shares valued at $22.17 million with the added 1.65 million shares during the period. QS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.70% at present.