NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) closed Monday at $12.02 per share, down from $12.71 a day earlier. While NIO Inc. has underperformed by -5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIO fell by -43.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.41 to $8.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.48% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On November 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NIO. China Renaissance also Downgraded NIO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12.30 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2022. UBS April 04, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NIO, as published in its report on April 04, 2022. China Renaissance’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $32.40 for NIO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NIO Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NIO is recording an average volume of 55.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.04%, with a loss of -0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.30, showing growth from the present price of $12.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NIO Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in NIO has increased by 25.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 121,059,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 billion, following the purchase of 24,277,897 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 344,795 additional shares for a total stake of worth $396.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 40,663,213.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 466,082 position in NIO. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 2.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.72%, now holding 32.15 million shares worth $313.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NIO holdings by 1.35% and now holds 26.1 million NIO shares valued at $254.44 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. NIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.70% at present.