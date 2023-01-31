MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) marked $0.69 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.55. While MIND Technology Inc. has overperformed by 25.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIND fell by -50.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.53 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.84% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 23, 2015, Sidoti Upgraded MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) to Buy. A report published by Global Hunter Securities on May 19, 2014, Downgraded its rating to ‘Accumulate’ for MIND. Global Hunter Securities also reiterated MIND shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2011. Global Hunter Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 08, 2011, but set its price target from $18 to $22. Global Hunter Securities April 07, 2011d its ‘Accumulate’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MIND, as published in its report on April 07, 2011. CapitalOne southcoast’s report from September 09, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $7 for MIND shares, giving the stock a ‘Add’ rating. C.K. Cooper also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MIND Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 82.15K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MIND stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.81%, with a gain of 30.19% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze MIND Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MIND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MIND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MIND has decreased by -5.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 574,194 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.26 million, following the sale of -34,484 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in MIND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -41,165 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 482,495.

During the first quarter, White Pine Capital LLC added a 7,180 position in MIND. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 287.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.12%, now holding 0.25 million shares worth $0.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brighton Jones LLC increased its MIND holdings by 43.83% and now holds 0.14 million MIND shares valued at $65632.0 with the added 43478.0 shares during the period. MIND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.70% at present.