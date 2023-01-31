The share price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) fell to $6.11 per share on Monday from $6.28. While bluebird bio Inc. has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLUE fell by -21.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.58 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.17% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2022, Barclays Upgraded bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) to Equal Weight. A report published by Raymond James on August 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BLUE. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BLUE, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Wedbush’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for BLUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BLUE is recording an average volume of 3.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a loss of -1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze bluebird bio Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLUE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLUE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in BLUE has increased by 596.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,720,480 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.03 million, following the purchase of 10,895,379 additional shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BLUE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 424,841 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,335,528.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 673,716 position in BLUE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.81%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $25.23 million. BLUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.30% at present.