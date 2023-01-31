Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) closed Monday at $23.03 per share, down from $23.49 a day earlier. While Confluent Inc. has underperformed by -1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFLT fell by -60.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.11 to $16.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.90% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 27, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CFLT. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded CFLT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 23, 2023. FBN Securities Initiated an Outperform rating on January 17, 2023, and assigned a price target of $30. Barclays January 10, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CFLT, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CFLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Confluent Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CFLT is recording an average volume of 3.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.63%, with a loss of -1.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.35, showing growth from the present price of $23.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Confluent Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CFLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CFLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Altimeter Capital Management LP’s position in CFLT has decreased by -5.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,716,310 shares of the stock, with a value of $305.05 million, following the sale of -740,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CFLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,442,705 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,773,766.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 1,181,263 position in CFLT. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.02%, now holding 9.43 million shares worth $209.62 million. CFLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.40% at present.