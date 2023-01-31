As of Monday, XPeng Inc.’s (NYSE:XPEV) stock closed at $10.02, down from $10.69 the previous day. While XPeng Inc. has underperformed by -6.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPEV fell by -69.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.33 to $6.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.07% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for XPEV. Daiwa Securities also Downgraded XPEV shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2022. Jefferies November 28, 2022d the rating to Underperform on November 28, 2022, and set its price target from $18.60 to $4.20. UBS November 17, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for XPEV, as published in its report on November 17, 2022. Citigroup’s report from October 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.18 for XPEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of XPeng Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XPEV is recording 32.71M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a loss of -0.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPeng Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FifthDelta Ltd.’s position in XPEV has increased by 774.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,933,147 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.38 million, following the purchase of 14,111,423 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in XPEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 177,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,366,165.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -136,879 position in XPEV. PRIMECAP Management Co. purchased an additional 2.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.09%, now holding 11.02 million shares worth $109.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its XPEV holdings by -43.62% and now holds 9.71 million XPEV shares valued at $96.53 million with the lessened -7.51 million shares during the period. XPEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.