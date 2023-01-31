A share of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) closed at $0.63 per share on Monday, up from $0.62 day before. While Astra Space Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTR fell by -85.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.00 to $0.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.66% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ASTR. BofA Securities also rated ASTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 04, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on July 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13.

Analysis of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -137.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASTR is registering an average volume of 2.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a loss of -1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.15, showing growth from the present price of $0.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astra Space Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ASTR has decreased by -16.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,423,369 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.66 million, following the sale of -1,703,296 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ASTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 51.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,830,704 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,348,293.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 3,764,000 position in ASTR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -13.31 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -74.40%, now holding 4.58 million shares worth $1.99 million. ASTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.00% at present.