Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) marked $15.10 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $16.24. While Affirm Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -7.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AFRM fell by -70.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.57 to $8.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.73% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 13, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on November 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AFRM. Deutsche Bank also reiterated AFRM shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on July 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Wedbush initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for AFRM, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for AFRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Affirm Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 16.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AFRM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.58%, with a loss of -2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.32, showing growth from the present price of $15.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AFRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Affirm Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AFRM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AFRM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in AFRM has increased by 10.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,433,886 shares of the stock, with a value of $265.29 million, following the purchase of 2,642,358 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in AFRM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -290,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $195.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,219,134.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 852,723 position in AFRM. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem purchased an additional 5.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 51.51%, now holding 16.93 million shares worth $163.7 million. AFRM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.