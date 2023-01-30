In Friday’s session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) marked $1.76 per share, down from $1.85 in the previous session. While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has underperformed by -4.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA fell by -76.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.93 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.54% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Goldman on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TSHA. Robert W. Baird also rated TSHA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 09, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. SMBC Nikko initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TSHA, as published in its report on February 18, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for TSHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -338.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSHA has an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.31%, with a loss of -9.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.14, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TSHA has decreased by -0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,285,783 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.43 million, following the sale of -9,898 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in TSHA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.98%.

TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.20% at present.