In the current trading session, Sharps Technology Inc.’s (STSS) stock is trading at the price of $1.80, a gain of 32.29% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -50.30% less than its 52-week high of $3.62 and 119.44% better than its 52-week low of $0.82. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.83% below the high and +47.77% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

STSS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.28, resulting in an 2.05 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 40.27% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.69% of its stock and 4.51% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC holding total of 0.12 million shares that make 1.31% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.12 million.

The securities firm Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 69500.0 shares of STSS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.75%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 79445.0.

An overview of Sharps Technology Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) traded 203,212 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4485 and price change of +0.44. With the moving average of $1.3117 and a price change of +0.59, about 109,745 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, STSS’s 100-day average volume is 72,344 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2467 and a price change of +0.30.