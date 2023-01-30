AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE)’s stock is trading at $2.22 at the moment marking a rise of 15.70% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -78.84% less than their 52-week high of $10.50, and 241.77% over their 52-week low of $0.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -9.45% below the high and +88.84% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider APE stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.70.

How does AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 74 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.82% of its stock and 5.82% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is DnB Asset Management AS holding total of 80805.0 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.22 million.

The securities firm FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 60100.0 shares of APE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.01%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.16 million.

An overview of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) traded 23,546,707 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.5880 and price change of +0.74. With the moving average of $1.2817 and a price change of +0.78, about 30,376,479 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, APE’s 100-day average volume is 23,203,967 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0466 and a price change of -2.71.