As of Friday, Niu Technologies’s (NASDAQ:NIU) stock closed at $5.75, down from $5.77 the previous day. While Niu Technologies has underperformed by -0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -57.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.00 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.10% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) recommending Hold. A report published by UBS on August 09, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for NIU. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 15, 2021, but set its price target from $36 to $46. Citigroup November 06, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NIU, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Niu Technologies’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NIU is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.99%, with a gain of 12.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.53, showing growth from the present price of $5.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

The Auto Manufacturers market is dominated by Niu Technologies (NIU) based in the China. When comparing Niu Technologies shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 102.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -96.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in NIU has increased by 0.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,479,874 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.66 million, following the purchase of 37,284 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in NIU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -361,093 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,287,806.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -166,002 position in NIU. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 31726.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.37%, now holding 1.37 million shares worth $7.16 million. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.