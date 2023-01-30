Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) closed Friday at $11.51 per share, up from $9.91 a day earlier. While Icosavax Inc. has overperformed by 16.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICVX fell by -26.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.92 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.26% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on June 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ICVX. Evercore ISI also Downgraded ICVX shares as ‘In-line’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022.

Analysis of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Icosavax Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ICVX is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.24%, with a gain of 12.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.67, showing growth from the present price of $11.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Icosavax Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ICVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ICVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in ICVX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 34.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,148,465 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,463,525.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 240,497 position in ICVX. Platinum Investment Management Lt purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.29%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $14.96 million. ICVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.90% at present.