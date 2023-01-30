The share price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) fell to $0.40 per share on Friday from $0.41. While Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSDT fell by -90.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.76 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.73% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -148.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HSDT is recording an average volume of 909.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a gain of 8.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSDT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSDT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in HSDT has increased by 556.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 304,564 shares of the stock, with a value of $93501.0, following the purchase of 258,194 additional shares during the last quarter. Columbus Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HSDT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 90.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 131,760 additional shares for a total stake of worth $85349.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 278,010.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 252,340 position in HSDT. Citadel Securities LLC purchased an additional 59682.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 604.01%, now holding 69563.0 shares worth $21356.0. At the end of the first quarter, Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its HSDT holdings by -9.63% and now holds 56284.0 HSDT shares valued at $17279.0 with the lessened 6000.0 shares during the period. HSDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.20% at present.