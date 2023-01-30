DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) closed Friday at $1.94 per share, up from $1.88 a day earlier. While DouYu International Holdings Limited has overperformed by 3.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOYU fell by -12.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.60 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.32% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) to Sell. A report published by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for DOYU. BofA Securities also rated DOYU shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $3.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 27, 2021. China Renaissance Initiated an Hold rating on July 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6. China Renaissance November 05, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DOYU, as published in its report on November 05, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DOYU is recording an average volume of 1.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 8.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.64, showing decline from the present price of $1.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOYU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DouYu International Holdings Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOYU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOYU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pentwater Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in DOYU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,572,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,626,000.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its DOYU holdings by -0.36% and now holds 3.89 million DOYU shares valued at $5.45 million with the lessened 14172.0 shares during the period. DOYU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.30% at present.