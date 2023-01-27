Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) closed Thursday at $36.47 per share, up from $36.03 a day earlier. While Warner Music Group Corp. has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WMG fell by -6.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.64 to $21.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.95% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) to Equal Weight. A report published by Guggenheim on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WMG. Atlantic Equities also Upgraded WMG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WMG, as published in its report on October 11, 2022. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

The current dividend for WMG investors is set at $0.64 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Warner Music Group Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 353.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WMG is recording an average volume of 1.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.36%, with a gain of 6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.44, showing growth from the present price of $36.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Warner Music Group Corp. Shares?

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Warner Music Group Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 420.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in WMG has decreased by -4.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,956,466 shares of the stock, with a value of $523.78 million, following the sale of -634,667 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in WMG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -473,559 additional shares for a total stake of worth $391.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,165,681.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 59,810 position in WMG. Caledonia sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.67%, now holding 6.92 million shares worth $242.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Darlington Partners Capital Manag increased its WMG holdings by 0.86% and now holds 6.66 million WMG shares valued at $233.4 million with the added 57038.0 shares during the period. WMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.40% at present.