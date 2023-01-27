TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) marked $15.55 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $16.73. While TTM Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -7.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTMI rose by 13.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.49 to $9.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.08% in the last 200 days.

On January 26, 2023, Stifel Downgraded TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) to Hold. A report published by Truist on February 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTMI. Craig Hallum also rated TTMI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2020. JP Morgan March 11, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTMI, as published in its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from December 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $16 for TTMI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TTM Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 483.32K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TTMI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.13%, with a loss of -6.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.94, showing growth from the present price of $15.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTM Technologies Inc. Shares?

The USA based company TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is one of the biggest names in Electronic Components. When comparing TTM Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 117.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTMI has decreased by -1.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,150,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $228.47 million, following the sale of -220,738 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 520,926 additional shares for a total stake of worth $168.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,172,861.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 395 position in TTMI. Thrivent Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.44 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.27%, now holding 6.43 million shares worth $96.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B decreased its TTMI holdings by -0.36% and now holds 5.9 million TTMI shares valued at $89.01 million with the lessened 21449.0 shares during the period. TTMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.90% at present.