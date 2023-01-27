In Thursday’s session, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) marked $6.94 per share, up from $6.80 in the previous session. While Chimera Investment Corporation has overperformed by 2.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIM fell by -50.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.63 to $4.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.59% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2020, Barclays Downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) to Underweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM. Credit Suisse also Downgraded CIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 21, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM, as published in its report on June 15, 2018. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

With CIM’s current dividend of $0.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Chimera Investment Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CIM has an average volume of 2.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.81%, with a gain of 3.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.67, showing decline from the present price of $6.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chimera Investment Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIM has decreased by -0.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,747,394 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.61 million, following the sale of -124,689 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $95.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,331,693.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -255,537 position in CIM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 36452.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.69%, now holding 5.36 million shares worth $29.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its CIM holdings by -0.07% and now holds 4.09 million CIM shares valued at $22.51 million with the lessened 3051.0 shares during the period. CIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.60% at present.