Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) closed Thursday at $12.67 per share, down from $13.43 a day earlier. While Brookline Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -5.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRKL fell by -25.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.73 to $11.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) recommending Mkt Perform. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRKL, as published in its report on June 16, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL)

The current dividend for BRKL investors is set at $0.54 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BRKL is recording an average volume of 540.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.46%, with a loss of -5.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing growth from the present price of $12.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRKL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brookline Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BRKL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BRKL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BRKL has decreased by -1.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,654,256 shares of the stock, with a value of $150.76 million, following the sale of -188,037 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in BRKL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -96,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,464,510.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 119,910 position in BRKL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 64629.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.72%, now holding 3.82 million shares worth $54.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its BRKL holdings by 2.13% and now holds 3.19 million BRKL shares valued at $45.13 million with the added 66435.0 shares during the period. BRKL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.60% at present.