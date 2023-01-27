The share price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) fell to $23.17 per share on Thursday from $23.60. While The AZEK Company Inc. has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZEK fell by -30.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.05 to $15.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.74% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AZEK. Credit Suisse also Downgraded AZEK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 14, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Wedbush August 08, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AZEK, as published in its report on August 08, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from June 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for AZEK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The AZEK Company Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AZEK is recording an average volume of 1.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $23.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZEK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The AZEK Company Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is based in the USA. When comparing The AZEK Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -112.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZEK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZEK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $388.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,095,990.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 564,872 position in AZEK. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.28%, now holding 9.36 million shares worth $190.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its AZEK holdings by 244.57% and now holds 6.78 million AZEK shares valued at $137.87 million with the added 4.82 million shares during the period.