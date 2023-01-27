Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) marked $93.90 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $92.49. While Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SQM rose by 75.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $115.76 to $49.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for SQM. Loop Capital also rated SQM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $102 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. BofA Securities December 20, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SQM, as published in its report on December 20, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from October 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $70 for SQM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

SQM currently pays a dividend of $7.52 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 347.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 84.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.65M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SQM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a gain of 11.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.78, showing growth from the present price of $93.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SQM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Shares?

The Chile based company Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is one of the biggest names in Chemicals. When comparing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 936.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 72.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SQM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SQM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in SQM has increased by 6.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,067,111 shares of the stock, with a value of $564.24 million, following the purchase of 416,893 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in SQM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -99,744 additional shares for a total stake of worth $223.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,798,487.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management subtracted a -131,112 position in SQM. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -0.49 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.11%, now holding 2.22 million shares worth $177.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, RWC Asset Advisors decreased its SQM holdings by -10.47% and now holds 1.61 million SQM shares valued at $128.65 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. SQM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.80% at present.