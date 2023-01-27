A share of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) closed at $19.04 per share on Thursday, up from $18.83 day before. While O-I Glass Inc. has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OI rose by 46.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.92 to $11.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.53% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OI. Barclays also Downgraded OI shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2022. BofA Securities May 27, 2022d the rating to Buy on May 27, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $19. BofA Securities April 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OI, as published in its report on April 14, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from January 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for OI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

O-I Glass Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OI is registering an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.52%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.18, showing growth from the present price of $19.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze O-I Glass Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Packaging & Containers market, O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is based in the USA. When comparing O-I Glass Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 199.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OI has decreased by -2.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,439,887 shares of the stock, with a value of $371.83 million, following the sale of -606,049 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 369,606 additional shares for a total stake of worth $325.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,624,814.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OI holdings by 0.94% and now holds 5.84 million OI shares valued at $96.79 million with the added 54511.0 shares during the period. OI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.