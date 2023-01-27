The share price of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) rose to $14.98 per share on Thursday from $13.05. While LSI Industries Inc. has overperformed by 14.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LYTS rose by 147.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.58 to $5.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) recommending Buy. Canaccord Genuity also rated LYTS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2021. ROTH Capital January 22, 2021d the rating to Buy on January 22, 2021, and set its price target from $7 to $13. H.C. Wainwright resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for LYTS, as published in its report on January 22, 2021. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LYTS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LSI Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LYTS is recording an average volume of 176.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a gain of 13.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LYTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LSI Industries Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Electronic Components sector, LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is based in the USA. When comparing LSI Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 93.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Systematic Financial Management L’s position in LYTS has increased by 3.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,203,045 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.97 million, following the purchase of 73,144 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in LYTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 39,396 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,671,149.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -12,895 position in LYTS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased an additional 10710.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.06%, now holding 1.02 million shares worth $12.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP decreased its LYTS holdings by -19.87% and now holds 0.97 million LYTS shares valued at $11.84 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. LYTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.20% at present.