A share of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) closed at $10.99 per share on Thursday, up from $10.89 day before. While Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTOS fell by -34.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.26 to $8.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) to Hold. A report published by Truist on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KTOS. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded KTOS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2022. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on January 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Goldman January 12, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KTOS, as published in its report on January 12, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for KTOS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KTOS is registering an average volume of 843.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KTOS has increased by 1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,365,045 shares of the stock, with a value of $117.29 million, following the purchase of 172,983 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in KTOS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,475 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,107,106.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -39,477 position in KTOS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.76 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.29%, now holding 5.45 million shares worth $56.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its KTOS holdings by 6.79% and now holds 4.98 million KTOS shares valued at $51.43 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. KTOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.