The share price of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rose to $13.27 per share on Thursday from $13.02. While The Macerich Company has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAC fell by -20.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.63 to $7.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.51% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) recommending Underweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for MAC. Piper Sandler also Upgraded MAC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2021. Evercore ISI October 19, 2021d the rating to In-line on October 19, 2021, and set its price target from $16 to $18. Jefferies July 15, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MAC, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from June 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for MAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MAC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of The Macerich Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MAC is recording an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 9.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing decline from the present price of $13.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Macerich Company Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAC has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,449,970 shares of the stock, with a value of $342.87 million, following the purchase of 136,849 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -61,747 additional shares for a total stake of worth $276.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,588,664.

During the first quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. added a 3,739,378 position in MAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 85180.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.66%, now holding 13.03 million shares worth $146.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag decreased its MAC holdings by -18.33% and now holds 5.26 million MAC shares valued at $59.21 million with the lessened -1.18 million shares during the period. MAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.