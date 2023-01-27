Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) closed Thursday at $11.20 per share, down from $11.34 a day earlier. While Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZGN rose by 16.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.06 to $8.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.52% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on April 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZGN. Goldman also rated ZGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on February 04, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12.60.

Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

The current dividend for ZGN investors is set at $0.37 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ZGN is recording an average volume of 177.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a loss of -1.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.78, showing growth from the present price of $11.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ZGN has decreased by -0.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,113,840 shares of the stock, with a value of $116.36 million, following the sale of -18,881 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price International Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ZGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -27,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,117,427.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -7,066 position in ZGN. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 5745.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.31%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $19.65 million. ZGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.90% at present.