American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) marked $15.86 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $15.65. While American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AEO fell by -32.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.50 to $9.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.45% in the last 200 days.

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) recommending Underweight. A report published by Cowen on August 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for AEO. BofA Securities also Downgraded AEO shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2022. B. Riley Securities June 17, 2022d the rating to Neutral on June 17, 2022, and set its price target from $22 to $13. Morgan Stanley May 31, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AEO, as published in its report on May 31, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AEO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.89M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AEO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.70%, with a gain of 7.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.55, showing growth from the present price of $15.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Shares?

The USA based company American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Retail. When comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in AEO has increased by 30.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,982,431 shares of the stock, with a value of $362.71 million, following the purchase of 6,124,983 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in AEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,222,538 additional shares for a total stake of worth $317.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,765,419.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,369,791 position in AEO. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased an additional 0.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.11%, now holding 8.4 million shares worth $117.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AEO holdings by -14.88% and now holds 6.33 million AEO shares valued at $88.33 million with the lessened -1.11 million shares during the period.