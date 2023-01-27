indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) marked $7.73 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $7.45. While indie Semiconductor Inc. has overperformed by 3.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 9.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.33 to $5.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.65% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) to Neutral. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated INDI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDI, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from July 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 145.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INDI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a gain of 10.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Soros Fund Management LLC’s position in INDI has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,089,136 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.99 million, following the sale of -35,758 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,588 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,258,140.

At the end of the first quarter, Summit Partners Public Asset Mana increased its INDI holdings by 5.29% and now holds 4.12 million INDI shares valued at $24.05 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.