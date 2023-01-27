IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) marked $487.00 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $485.18. While IDEXX Laboratories Inc. has overperformed by 0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDXX rose by 1.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $574.33 to $317.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.98% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On July 25, 2022, Stifel Downgraded IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) to Hold. A report published by Goldman on July 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for IDXX. Piper Sandler also rated IDXX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $440 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 12, 2022. BofA Securities May 05, 2022d the rating to Neutral on May 05, 2022, and set its price target from $550 to $470. Atlantic Equities initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IDXX, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 118.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 501.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IDXX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.72%, with a gain of 2.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $490.62, showing growth from the present price of $487.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDXX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Shares?

The USA based company IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) is one of the biggest names in Diagnostics & Research. When comparing IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 61.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDXX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDXX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IDXX has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,706,767 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.14 billion, following the sale of -1,358 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in IDXX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -37,328 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,172,026.

During the first quarter, Fundsmith LLP added a 513 position in IDXX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.62%, now holding 3.78 million shares worth $1.54 billion. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its IDXX holdings by 4.61% and now holds 2.91 million IDXX shares valued at $1.19 billion with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. IDXX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.80% at present.