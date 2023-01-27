In Thursday’s session, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) marked $7.94 per share, up from $7.81 in the previous session. While Redwood Trust Inc. has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RWT fell by -32.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.42 to $5.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.89% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RWT. JP Morgan also rated RWT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $11.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Piper Sandler July 19, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for RWT, as published in its report on July 19, 2021. Keefe Bruyette’s report from December 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for RWT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

With RWT’s current dividend of $0.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Redwood Trust Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RWT has an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.35%, with a gain of 3.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.92, showing growth from the present price of $7.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RWT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redwood Trust Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RWT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RWT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RWT has decreased by -1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,699,088 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.41 million, following the sale of -360,426 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RWT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.92%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -369,998 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,292,977.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 79,780 position in RWT. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 100.48%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $23.31 million. RWT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.40% at present.