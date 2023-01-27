As of Thursday, Caleres Inc.’s (NYSE:CAL) stock closed at $25.10, up from $24.41 the previous day. While Caleres Inc. has overperformed by 2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAL rose by 3.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.13 to $17.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.41% in the last 200 days.

On October 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) recommending Neutral. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on June 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAL. CL King also Upgraded CAL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 01, 2021. Susquehanna June 08, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Negative’ for CAL, as published in its report on June 08, 2020. Susquehanna’s report from March 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for CAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Investors in Caleres Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.28 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Caleres Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CAL is recording 628.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 13.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.75, showing growth from the present price of $25.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Caleres Inc. Shares?

The Footwear & Accessories market is dominated by Caleres Inc. (CAL) based in the USA. When comparing Caleres Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -30.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CAL has decreased by -3.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,469,775 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.87 million, following the sale of -220,973 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -53,792 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,508,829.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC subtracted a -27,080 position in CAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 64727.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.00%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $37.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CAL holdings by -3.48% and now holds 1.46 million CAL shares valued at $32.53 million with the lessened 52629.0 shares during the period. CAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.10% at present.