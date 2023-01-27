In Thursday’s session, Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) marked $9.08 per share, up from $8.97 in the previous session. While Braskem S.A. has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAK fell by -50.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.22 to $8.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.40% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, UBS Downgraded Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BAK. Scotia Howard Weil August 15, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for BAK, as published in its report on August 15, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for BAK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Braskem S.A. (BAK)

With BAK’s current dividend of $3.31 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Braskem S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BAK has an average volume of 394.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a gain of 6.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.62, showing growth from the present price of $9.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Braskem S.A. Shares?

Chemicals giant Braskem S.A. (BAK) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Braskem S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -131.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BAK has decreased by -6.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 653,303 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.01 million, following the sale of -46,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in BAK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 627,555.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 199,327 position in BAK. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 2435.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.07%, now holding 0.23 million shares worth $2.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its BAK holdings by 77.33% and now holds 59481.0 BAK shares valued at $0.55 million with the added 25939.0 shares during the period. BAK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.60% at present.