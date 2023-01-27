The share price of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rose to $70.60 per share on Thursday from $68.78. While PDC Energy Inc. has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDCE rose by 24.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.32 to $51.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.71% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PDCE. Goldman also Downgraded PDCE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2022. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PDCE, as published in its report on July 20, 2022. Seaport Global Securities’s report from April 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for PDCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PDCE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 210.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of PDC Energy Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 57.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PDCE is recording an average volume of 842.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.63%, with a gain of 5.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.08, showing growth from the present price of $70.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDC Energy Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is based in the USA. When comparing PDC Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 471.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDCE has decreased by -0.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,344,282 shares of the stock, with a value of $593.18 million, following the sale of -88,566 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PDCE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 72,261 additional shares for a total stake of worth $496.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,820,504.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,978,563 position in PDCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.82%, now holding 4.95 million shares worth $314.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its PDCE holdings by -4.64% and now holds 4.84 million PDCE shares valued at $307.41 million with the lessened -0.24 million shares during the period. PDCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.00% at present.