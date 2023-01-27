As of Thursday, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HAYW) stock closed at $12.83, up from $12.70 the previous day. While Hayward Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAYW fell by -33.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.13 to $7.97, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.80% in the last 200 days.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on December 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HAYW. BofA Securities also Downgraded HAYW shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 18, 2022. Credit Suisse October 14, 2022d the rating to Neutral on October 14, 2022, and set its price target from $18 to $9. Goldman July 29, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HAYW, as published in its report on July 29, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from July 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HAYW shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -30.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hayward Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HAYW is recording 1.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.24%, with a gain of 2.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.15, showing decline from the present price of $12.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hayward Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Electrical Equipment & Parts market is dominated by Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) based in the USA. When comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alberta Investment Management Cor’s position in HAYW has decreased by -10.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,901,636 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.28 million, following the sale of -2,826,936 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in HAYW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -57,359 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,670,409.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 242,479 position in HAYW. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 3.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 100.04%, now holding 7.2 million shares worth $67.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its HAYW holdings by 6.30% and now holds 6.47 million HAYW shares valued at $60.84 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period.