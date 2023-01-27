As of Thursday, Align Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALGN) stock closed at $262.95, up from $252.08 the previous day. While Align Technology Inc. has overperformed by 4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALGN fell by -43.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $552.00 to $172.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.74% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) to Sell. A report published by UBS on January 31, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ALGN. Morgan Stanley also rated ALGN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $575 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 31, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on October 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $732. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALGN, as published in its report on August 05, 2021. Stephens’s report from July 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $700 for ALGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Align Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALGN is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a gain of 11.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $233.22, showing decline from the present price of $262.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Align Technology Inc. Shares?

The Medical Devices market is dominated by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) based in the USA. When comparing Align Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -59.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALGN has increased by 12.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,907,052 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.67 billion, following the purchase of 889,829 additional shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ALGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.77%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -237,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $817.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,875,421.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -34,397 position in ALGN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 5062.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.17%, now holding 3.02 million shares worth $636.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ALGN holdings by 5.23% and now holds 2.5 million ALGN shares valued at $528.03 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. ALGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.