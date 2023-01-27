As of Thursday, EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock closed at $1.49, up from $1.19 the previous day. While EZGO Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 25.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EZGO rose by 26.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.37 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 121.64% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -59.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EZGO is recording 79.38K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.10%, with a gain of 19.20% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze EZGO Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EZGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EZGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in EZGO has decreased by -3.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $16742.0, following the sale of -900 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in EZGO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,237 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11111.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,658.

EZGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.30% at present.