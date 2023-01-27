The share price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rose to $57.91 per share on Thursday from $56.30. While e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELF rose by 109.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.76 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.69% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) recommending Hold. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ELF. Piper Sandler also Upgraded ELF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $45. Cowen August 12, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ELF, as published in its report on August 12, 2022. DA Davidson’s report from May 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for ELF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ELF is recording an average volume of 764.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.07%, with a gain of 9.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.40, showing decline from the present price of $57.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Household & Personal Products sector, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) is based in the USA. When comparing e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 92.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 99.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ELF has increased by 10.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,482,109 shares of the stock, with a value of $413.76 million, following the purchase of 688,170 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 500,320 additional shares for a total stake of worth $333.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,025,164.

During the first quarter, Champlain Investment Partners LLC subtracted a -1,108,130 position in ELF. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.59%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $99.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ELF holdings by 3.56% and now holds 1.61 million ELF shares valued at $88.85 million with the added 55263.0 shares during the period. ELF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.60% at present.