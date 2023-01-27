The share price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) rose to $42.47 per share on Thursday from $41.14. While Zillow Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZG fell by -13.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $65.16 to $26.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) to Buy. UBS also rated ZG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 02, 2022. Canaccord Genuity November 03, 2022d the rating to Hold on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $48 to $34. Compass Point initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ZG, as published in its report on September 19, 2022. Wedbush’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for ZG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zillow Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZG is recording an average volume of 804.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a gain of 4.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.79, showing decline from the present price of $42.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -27,294 additional shares for a total stake of worth $212.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,817,642.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,708,138 position in ZG. Independent Franchise Partners LL purchased an additional 9750.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.40%, now holding 2.42 million shares worth $75.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZG holdings by 14.21% and now holds 2.03 million ZG shares valued at $63.22 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. ZG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.