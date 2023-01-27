A share of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) closed at $88.79 per share on Thursday, up from $87.12 day before. While Denbury Inc. has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DEN rose by 22.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.05 to $56.59, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.91% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) recommending Underperform. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DEN. ROTH Capital also Downgraded DEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $103 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $146. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DEN, as published in its report on October 19, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $102 for DEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Denbury Inc. (DEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Denbury Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DEN is registering an average volume of 569.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 1.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $111.40, showing growth from the present price of $88.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Denbury Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas E&P market, Denbury Inc. (DEN) is based in the USA. When comparing Denbury Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 208.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DEN has increased by 5.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,429,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $559.52 million, following the purchase of 332,663 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in DEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -77,589 additional shares for a total stake of worth $403.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,637,748.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 1,011,570 position in DEN. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 6756.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.22%, now holding 3.12 million shares worth $271.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DEN holdings by -3.90% and now holds 2.91 million DEN shares valued at $253.52 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period.