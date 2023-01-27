As of Thursday, Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) stock closed at $46.48, up from $43.94 the previous day. While Carpenter Technology Corporation has overperformed by 5.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRS rose by 53.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.97 to $24.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Cowen Upgraded Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) to Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on February 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CRS. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded CRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 13, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on June 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $49. Cowen August 13, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CRS, as published in its report on August 13, 2020. Longbow also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Investors in Carpenter Technology Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carpenter Technology Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRS is recording 289.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a gain of 7.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.25, showing decline from the present price of $46.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carpenter Technology Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CRS has decreased by -2.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,396,982 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.24 million, following the sale of -157,191 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 93,312 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,571,326.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 122,308 position in CRS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.91%, now holding 2.77 million shares worth $102.45 million. CRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.