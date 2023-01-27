The share price of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) rose to $9.98 per share on Thursday from $9.82. While Costamare Inc. has overperformed by 1.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMRE fell by -14.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.45 to $8.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.55% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMRE. Citigroup also Upgraded CMRE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 28, 2020. Stifel July 22, 2020d the rating to Buy on July 22, 2020, and set its price target from $6.50 to $8. Citigroup November 01, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for CMRE, as published in its report on November 01, 2019. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CMRE’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Costamare Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CMRE is recording an average volume of 616.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.12%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Costamare Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Marine Shipping sector, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Costamare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 77.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in CMRE has increased by 5.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,211,083 shares of the stock, with a value of $66.92 million, following the purchase of 401,182 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in CMRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 174,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,558,782.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -106,651 position in CMRE. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.05%, now holding 1.35 million shares worth $12.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its CMRE holdings by 23.78% and now holds 1.03 million CMRE shares valued at $9.55 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. CMRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.