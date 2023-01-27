The share price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) rose to $124.47 per share on Thursday from $123.16. While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT rose by 81.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $134.08 to $61.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.24% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, BTIG Research Reiterated Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) to Buy. A report published by UBS on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SRPT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 04, 2022. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 05, 2022, but set its price target from $157 to $150. Oppenheimer December 09, 2021d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SRPT, as published in its report on December 09, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from November 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $130 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SRPT is recording an average volume of 949.21K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -2.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.00, showing growth from the present price of $124.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRPT has decreased by -4.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,966,756 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.03 billion, following the sale of -333,645 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in SRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.45%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -753,775 additional shares for a total stake of worth $837.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,462,817.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -56,483 position in SRPT. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.34%, now holding 3.17 million shares worth $411.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its SRPT holdings by 4.58% and now holds 3.0 million SRPT shares valued at $388.67 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. SRPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.