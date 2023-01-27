BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) closed Thursday at $142.54 per share, down from $142.73 a day earlier. While BioNTech SE has underperformed by -0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BNTX fell by -7.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $188.99 to $117.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.01% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to Buy. A report published by Cowen on August 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 06, 2022, and assigned a price target of $192. Redburn February 01, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BNTX, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $294 for BNTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -43.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BioNTech SE’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 65.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BNTX is recording an average volume of 957.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a gain of 1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $209.12, showing growth from the present price of $142.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BNTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioNTech SE Shares?

BioNTech SE (BNTX) is based in the Germany and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing BioNTech SE shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BNTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BNTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in BNTX has decreased by -0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,245,072 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 billion, following the sale of -17,908 additional shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in BNTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 714.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,840,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $657.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,378,022.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -6,910 position in BNTX. Flossbach von Storch AG purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.77%, now holding 3.36 million shares worth $505.42 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its BNTX holdings by 200.71% and now holds 2.23 million BNTX shares valued at $334.83 million with the added 1.49 million shares during the period. BNTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.00% at present.