Within its last year performance, UGP rose by 4.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.66% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UGP. Citigroup February 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

UGP currently pays a dividend of $0.15 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UGP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 4.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

The Brazil based company Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.19%.

At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its UGP holdings by -6.30% and now holds 1.58 million UGP shares valued at $3.82 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.