Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) marked $33.10 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $32.80. While Lincoln National Corporation has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -51.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.40 to $28.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.80% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Barclays Downgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) to Underweight. A report published by JP Morgan on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LNC. Goldman also Upgraded LNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 16, 2022. Credit Suisse November 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 04, 2022, and set its price target from $45 to $41. Piper Sandler November 04, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LNC, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from November 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for LNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

LNC currently pays a dividend of $1.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 3.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LNC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 10.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.08, showing growth from the present price of $33.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has decreased by -0.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,528,458 shares of the stock, with a value of $569.19 million, following the sale of -155,768 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,628,081 additional shares for a total stake of worth $290.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,443,719.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -133,604 position in LNC. Dodge & Cox sold an additional 6650.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.15%, now holding 4.29 million shares worth $131.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its LNC holdings by -10.37% and now holds 3.56 million LNC shares valued at $109.27 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.